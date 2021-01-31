Norris wins EMC Tournament, other tournament results
The Titans won the boys’ and girls’ titles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a good day at Norris High School as both the Titan boys’ and girls’ basketball teams took home the EMC Tournament championships.
BOYS PREP SCORES
Ashland-Greenwood 73, Douglas County West 60
Beatrice 59, Plattsmouth 38
Bridgeport 65, Bayard 27
Centennial 67, Nebraska Christian 32
Clarkson/Leigh 86, Tekamah-Herman 59
Cornerstone Christian 53, Heartland Christian, IA 31
Cozad 58, Gothenburg 44
Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Northeast 63
Elkhorn Valley 44, Summerland 25
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52, Crofton 38
Harvard 40, Red Cloud 29
Hemingford 56, Edgemont, SD 49
Hershey 59, Chase County 36
Howells-Dodge 60, Madison 32
Humphrey St. Francis 41, Lutheran High Northeast 36
Lincoln Pius X 80, Omaha Burke 45
Millard North 89, Lincoln North Star 49
Morrill 51, Sioux County 19
North Platte St. Patrick’s 59, Kimball 12
Northwest 57, York 54
Omaha Benson 64, Lincoln High 48
Omaha Central 76, Lincoln Southwest 63
Overton 60, Axtell 55
Papillion-LaVista 61, Millard South 50
Paxton 53, Medicine Valley 42
Platteview 83, Wahoo 65
Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57
Sandy Creek 47, Fairbury 45
Santee 57, Boyd County 51
Scottsbluff 55, Casper Natrona, WY 53
Seward 59, Holdrege 57
Thayer Central 64, David City 50
West Holt 55, North Central 39
West Point-Beemer 72, Stanton 46
GIRLS PREP SCORES
Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 29
Anselmo-Merna 70, Sandhills/Thedford 45
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Yutan 18
Bellevue West 57, Omaha Marian 41
Boyd County 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 36
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 38
Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 22
Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 42
Centennial 47, Nebraska Christian 33
Chase County 48, Hershey 38
Crete 45, Northwest 38
David City 44, Thayer Central 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Fairbury 51, Sandy Creek 22
Fremont 45, Bellevue East 32
Gothenburg 36, Ogallala 25
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Wausa 28
Harvard 37, Red Cloud 23
Hemingford 32, Edgemont, SD 26
Homer 46, Bloomfield 45
Humphrey St. Francis 70, Lutheran High Northeast 48
Lincoln East 66, Millard West 42
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Lincoln Christian 26
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Burke 39
Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha Central 54
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Alma 46
Millard South 66, Papillion-LaVista 43
Morrill 42, Sioux County 40
North Platte 70, Alliance 14
North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Kimball 36
Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45
Omaha Brownell Talbot 46, Whiting, IA 38
Omaha Christian Academy 39, Parkview Christian 28
Osmond 64, Walthill 25
Palmyra 47, Johnson County Central 37
Ponca 63, Plainview 18
St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 32
Stuart 58, Santee 49
Syracuse 44, Louisville 37
Wahoo 46, Beatrice 35
Wakefield 61, Tri County Northeast 46
