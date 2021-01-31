Norris wins EMC Tournament, other tournament results

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a good day at Norris High School as both the Titan boys’ and girls’ basketball teams took home the EMC Tournament championships.

BOYS PREP SCORES

Ashland-Greenwood 73, Douglas County West 60

Beatrice 59, Plattsmouth 38

Bridgeport 65, Bayard 27

Centennial 67, Nebraska Christian 32

Clarkson/Leigh 86, Tekamah-Herman 59

Cornerstone Christian 53, Heartland Christian, IA 31

Cozad 58, Gothenburg 44

Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Northeast 63

Elkhorn Valley 44, Summerland 25

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52, Crofton 38

Harvard 40, Red Cloud 29

Hemingford 56, Edgemont, SD 49

Hershey 59, Chase County 36

Howells-Dodge 60, Madison 32

Humphrey St. Francis 41, Lutheran High Northeast 36

Lincoln Pius X 80, Omaha Burke 45

Millard North 89, Lincoln North Star 49

Morrill 51, Sioux County 19

North Platte St. Patrick’s 59, Kimball 12

Northwest 57, York 54

Omaha Benson 64, Lincoln High 48

Omaha Central 76, Lincoln Southwest 63

Overton 60, Axtell 55

Papillion-LaVista 61, Millard South 50

Paxton 53, Medicine Valley 42

Platteview 83, Wahoo 65

Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57

Sandy Creek 47, Fairbury 45

Santee 57, Boyd County 51

Scottsbluff 55, Casper Natrona, WY 53

Seward 59, Holdrege 57

Thayer Central 64, David City 50

West Holt 55, North Central 39

West Point-Beemer 72, Stanton 46

GIRLS PREP SCORES

Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 29

Anselmo-Merna 70, Sandhills/Thedford 45

Ashland-Greenwood 34, Yutan 18

Bellevue West 57, Omaha Marian 41

Boyd County 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 36

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 38

Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 22

Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 42

Centennial 47, Nebraska Christian 33

Chase County 48, Hershey 38

Crete 45, Northwest 38

David City 44, Thayer Central 41

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Fairbury 51, Sandy Creek 22

Fremont 45, Bellevue East 32

Gothenburg 36, Ogallala 25

Hartington-Newcastle 46, Wausa 28

Harvard 37, Red Cloud 23

Hemingford 32, Edgemont, SD 26

Homer 46, Bloomfield 45

Humphrey St. Francis 70, Lutheran High Northeast 48

Lincoln East 66, Millard West 42

Lincoln Lutheran 43, Lincoln Christian 26

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Burke 39

Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha Central 54

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Alma 46

Millard South 66, Papillion-LaVista 43

Morrill 42, Sioux County 40

North Platte 70, Alliance 14

North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Kimball 36

Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45

Omaha Brownell Talbot 46, Whiting, IA 38

Omaha Christian Academy 39, Parkview Christian 28

Osmond 64, Walthill 25

Palmyra 47, Johnson County Central 37

Ponca 63, Plainview 18

St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 32

Stuart 58, Santee 49

Syracuse 44, Louisville 37

Wahoo 46, Beatrice 35

Wakefield 61, Tri County Northeast 46

