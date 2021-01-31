Simultaneous pursuits on opposite ends of state lead to arrests

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people follow two separate pursuits late Friday evening on opposite ends of the state.

At approximately 10:45 pm MT, a trooper observed a Ford Edge speeding near mile marker 65 of Interstate 80, east of Sidney. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled eastbound on I-80. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The vehicle reached speeds of 120 miles per hour during the pursuit. It exited I-80 at mile marker 76. As the vehicle reached the bottom of the exit ramp, it failed to navigate a right turn, entered the ditch and rolled. The driver, Carlos Chavez, 19, of Texas, was taken into custody without further incident.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen from Denver, Colorado. Chavez was arrested for theft by received stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, minor in possession, possession of an open alcohol container, and an outstanding warrant from Texas. He was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

Simultaneously, at approximately 11:55 p.m. CT, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe speeding on Highway 133 in Omaha, near Interstate 680. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, turning westbound on N 103rd street. The trooper pursued.

The vehicle eventually entered an apartment complex near 108th and Redick Avenue. The Tahoe drove around the apartment complex multiple times before being blocked from exiting by another trooper. The Tahoe attempted to leave the parking lot by driving off-road, but became stuck in the snow. As the vehicle continued its attempt to fled, it moved enough to collide with the driver’s side door of a trooper’s patrol unit.

The driver attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody. The driver, Joseph Keys, 41, of Omaha, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, felony driving under suspension, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

