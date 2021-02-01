10/11′s “Telling the Untold” - Bryant Gumbel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From inventors, to award winners and those who’ve made groundbreaking changes in society, Black Americans continue shaping this country.

For Black History Month, 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve sheds light on achievements these Black Americans have made, taking Black history beyond just one month with our series “Telling the Untold.”

Paving the way for other Black journalists, in 1982, Bryant Gumbel became the first Black co-host and anchor of NBC’s The Today Show.

After Gumbel’s appearance, ratings improved, and by 1986, The Today Show was the most popular morning show in America. He first got his start in TV as a sportscaster in Los Angeles.

After leaving NBC in 1997, Gumbel went across the street to CBS.

He also began hosting the HBO sports show called Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, which has won 32 Emmy awards and still airs today.

Gumbel was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1948.

