5 Huskers beat Wisconsin on wrestling mat

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The Nebraska wrestling team ended its 2021 home slate in dramatic fashion, winning the final two matches against Wisconsin to earn a 21-15 win on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers (4-1, 4-1 Big Ten) finish undefeated at home for the first time since the 2007-08 season during which the team also hosted just four matches.

With Nebraska trailing the Badgers (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten) 13-15, Eric Schultz kick started the comeback with a 30-13 technical fall over Andrew Salemme at 197 pounds. The senior dominated the match, recording 14 takedowns in 5:55 for his tenth technical fall of his career.

Christian Lance sealed the deal at heavyweight with a 4-2 sudden victory walk-off win over Trent Hillger. After a scoreless third period with the match tied at two, Lance went on to score the deciding takedown and secure the team victory for Nebraska.

Picking up another statement win for the Huskers was Peyton Robb at 165 pounds. The sophomore pinned Joshua Otto in 1:32 for his first fall of the season and brought Nebraska within two of the Badgers.

Mikey Labriola followed at 174 pounds, defeating Jared Krattiger by 10-4 decision to put the Huskers back in the lead. Labriola earned four takedowns plus an escape and a riding time point to put the Huskers up one on the Badgers.

Liam Cronin (125 pounds) started the dual off with an exciting 7-6 decision win over Ethan Rotondo in a match that went down to the final seconds. Down 5-6 with less than 30 seconds left, Cronin managed to score a reversal with time expiring and take the match.

Chad Red Jr. picked up the Huskers’ second win of the night in an 8-3 decision over Dominic Dentino in the 141-pound match. The senior earned three takedowns, an escape and locked down a riding time point to push Nebraska ahead of Wisconsin.

Both Brock Hardy (149 pounds) and Taylor Venz (184 pounds) suffered close losses in their individual matches, falling by just one point to Drew Scharenbrock and Christopher Weiler, respectively. At 157 pounds, Caleb Licking fell to Garrett Model in 4:26.

Tucker Sjomeling earned his first start since the 2018-19 season at 133 pounds. Despite a hard-fought match, the junior was unable to defeat Kyle Burwick, falling by 3-2 decision.

Following the dual, the Huskers wrestled three extra matches, including Jeremiah Reno making his Husker debut at 125 pounds. Cale Davidson picked up his first major decision and third win of the season at heavyweight over Peter Christensen.

Nebraska improves to 10-11-2 all-time against the Badgers after picking up its first win over Wisconsin since 2018.

The Huskers return to action next weekend as the team hits the road to visit Bloomington, Ind. for a quad meet against Indiana, Michigan State and Rutgers on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.