Authorities in Cass County searching for missing woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen this past Wednesday.

CCSO says 48-year-old Amber Tjaden of Weeping Water was reported missing by family Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says Tjaden is believed to be driving a 2019 Black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20-T628.

They’re asking anyone with knowledge of Tjaden’s whereabouts, or anyone who see’s her vehicle, to call authorities immediately.

