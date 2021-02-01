Advertisement

Authorities in Cass County searching for missing woman

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.(KOLN/Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen this past Wednesday.

CCSO says 48-year-old Amber Tjaden of Weeping Water was reported missing by family Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says Tjaden is believed to be driving a 2019 Black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20-T628.

They’re asking anyone with knowledge of Tjaden’s whereabouts, or anyone who see’s her vehicle, to call authorities immediately.

