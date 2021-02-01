Body found near railroad tracks in Nemaha County

AUBURN, Neb. (NCN) - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatality near railroad tracks on Saturday.

A sheriff’s office press release says deputies responded to a report of an individual being struck by a train about a half mile north of the Nemaha and Richardson county line.

Deputies and Auburn Fire and Rescue found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office, Nebraska State Patrol and Union Pacific police are investigating.

The press release says foul play is not suspected in the death.

