Clouds to keep the cool temperatures around for Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another cloudy start Monday morning with areas of dense fog possible, especially in central Nebraska. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few breaks in the cloud cover, which will allow a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will be just a bit below the average for February 1st and will mainly be in the lower 30s. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mild temperatures in western Nebraska, still cool in the east. (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy again with areas of fog developing. Lows in the upper teens with a light southeast wind. Morning clouds and fog Tuesday morning should give way to partly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon and it should be warmer as well. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be around 40 and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be the mild day of the week with lots of melting snow expected. Highs should make it into the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be colder and there will be a chance for scattered snow showers, possibly mixed with rain or light freezing rain. Highs will be the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. Partly sunny for Friday with the high in the mid 30s.

Temperatures are expected to plunge Saturday with the highs only in the mid teens with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Sunday will not be any better as highs will continue to be in the mid teens with low temperatures close to zero.

Mild temperatures for mid week, much colder for the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

