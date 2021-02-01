Advertisement

Clouds to keep the cool temperatures around for Monday

Some fog Monday morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with peeks of sun possible.
Some fog Monday morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with peeks of sun possible.(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another cloudy start Monday morning with areas of dense fog possible, especially in central Nebraska. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few breaks in the cloud cover, which will allow a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will be just a bit below the average for February 1st and will mainly be in the lower 30s. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mild temperatures in western Nebraska, still cool in the east.
Mild temperatures in western Nebraska, still cool in the east.(1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy again with areas of fog developing. Lows in the upper teens with a light southeast wind. Morning clouds and fog Tuesday morning should give way to partly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon and it should be warmer as well. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be around 40 and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be the mild day of the week with lots of melting snow expected. Highs should make it into the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be colder and there will be a chance for scattered snow showers, possibly mixed with rain or light freezing rain. Highs will be the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. Partly sunny for Friday with the high in the mid 30s.

Temperatures are expected to plunge Saturday with the highs only in the mid teens with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Sunday will not be any better as highs will continue to be in the mid teens with low temperatures close to zero.

Mild temperatures for mid week, much colder for the weekend.
Mild temperatures for mid week, much colder for the weekend.(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting near 31st & Vine that hospitalized one man with...
LPD responds to shooting on Vine Street
Scoops Ice Cream is a popular spot in the summer. In the winter they still have customers, but...
Local Ice Cream shop uses TikTok to gain an audience
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Gov. Ricketts Announces New Directed Health Measures to Take Effect on Saturday
One local artist took advantage of the snow on Sunday and created a colorful sculpture outside...
Local artist creates colorful snow sculptures around Lincoln

Latest News

We should start February with some seasonally chilly temperatures across eastern Nebraska,...
Monday Forecast: A chilly start to February
More clouds, chilly weather into Monday.
Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast
We should finish January with a cold and breezy day across eastern Nebraska with more sunshine...
Sunday Forecast: Cloudy, cold, and breezy to finish the weekend
Cloudy, blustery, and cold on Sunday.
Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast