Dozens of cats die in house fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A non-profit organization in Chappell, Nebraska is asking for help after a devastating loss. In the early morning hours Friday, January 29, a fire destroyed the headquarters of Nebraska Loves Cats.

The co-founder escaped with some of the cats and kittens, but over 40 could not be saved. Now, the organizers need help paying for the care of those rescued.

In North Platte, four ginger kittens are safe and in foster care. There is a special “Amazon Wish List” where donations of food, litter, and supplies can be ordered and shipped directly to the foster family. Click here for that: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2FSNPLWDAPOPA...

Also in North Platte, two burned cats are being treated at Westfield Small Animal clinic at 1821 West A Street. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Any donations to help care for these cats can go directly to Westfield.

If anyone wants to mail donations to the organization, those may be sent to:

Nebraska Loves Cats

c/o Sharron Rachel /Joe Neumann

2481 R.D. 165

Chappell Nebraska 69129

The other surviving cats are safe and in temporary quarters on the outskirts of Chappell, with the organizations co-founder Michelle. The cats names are: Alex Cook, Batgirl,Cooper (needs baby food, dental specialist), Pierre, Goldie (needs epilepsy meds, baby food). Gustave, Mannix (needs vet care for lingering issues from pankeukopenia), Oden, and Pierre.

There are survivors that are on the loose in Chappell. These are being called “community cats.” They are the feral, stray, and otherwise un-owned cats living blocks away from now-destroyed Nebraska Loves Cats house. Organizers say volunteers and donations are “urgently needed to provide daily food & water, straw & supplies, and monitor for any veterinary needs.”

The cats that died are: Adelaide, Agatha, Aleister, Angela. Benson, Berniece. BJ, Blackjack. Cotton, Fu Manchu, GiGi. Gracie. Gwendolyn, Henri, Joanna, Jodi, Lamar, Little Goldie, Little Joe, Madison, Marta, Mert, Millie, Minou, Miss Mouse, Mollie, Muffin, Oliver, Oreo, Parker, Piet, Pinot, Pippa,Princess, Rodin, Roland, Sheena, Shorty, Six, Sugars, Veronica, and Zoey, plus eight kittens.

WISH LISTS:

Please clink the links below to see suggested items to donate. Organizers say similar items are welcome! Any items purchased from the Wish Lists get shipped automatically to Nebraska Loves Cats.

Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1DAEGBWJJ14F2...

Chewy:

https://www.chewy.com/g/nebraska-loves-cats_b72978757

Home Depot:

https://secure2.homedepot.com/.../017d7460-a8fe-11ea.../Amy

Walmart:

https://www.walmart.com/.../2a95e0a6-b2f8-49b9-9ace...

GO FUND ME:

Donations to Nebraska Loves Cats’ emergency fund are also welcome: https://gofund.me/c2390478

PAYPAL:

Donations throughPayPal are also welcome. Please use the “friends and family” option to avoid fees:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/nebraskalovescats

WEBSITE:

https://www.nebraskalovescats.org/

FACEBOOK:

https://www.facebook.com/adoptcatschappellnebraska/

INSTAGRAM:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKuJu0kDmI2/...

ABOUT NEBRASKA LOVES CATS:

Nebraska Loves Cats is a 501c3 non profit and all donations are tax deductible. Our EIN is 83-2401818. We were established in 2017 in Chappell Nebraska, licensed in 2018 as an animal rescue, and organized as a non-profit foundation as Nebraska Loves Cats Inc in September 2019.

