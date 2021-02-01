Huskers move up in poll despite not playing over weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked 4th in this week’s AVCA Top 25. The Huskers move up one spot, despite not playing over the weekend. Nebraska’s matches on Friday and Saturday against Northwestern were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern program.

Nebraska owns a 2-0 record and is scheduled to play unranked Maryland on Friday. The Huskers are one of six Big Ten teams currently ranked. Wisconsin remains atop the poll, while receiving 48 first-place votes. Creighton is ranked 19th.

