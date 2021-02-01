Advertisement

Huskers move up in poll despite not playing over weekend

Big Ten
Big Ten(Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked 4th in this week’s AVCA Top 25. The Huskers move up one spot, despite not playing over the weekend. Nebraska’s matches on Friday and Saturday against Northwestern were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern program.

Nebraska owns a 2-0 record and is scheduled to play unranked Maryland on Friday. The Huskers are one of six Big Ten teams currently ranked. Wisconsin remains atop the poll, while receiving 48 first-place votes. Creighton is ranked 19th.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Authorities in Cass County searching for missing woman
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting near 31st & Vine that hospitalized one man with...
LPD responds to shooting on Vine Street
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Sheriff: 4 from Kansas killed in crash in Nebraska
Lincoln Police arrested a 17-year-old after shooting at a vehicle with three people inside,...
One teen shot, another arrested over the weekend

Latest News

Nebraska shortstop Edwards named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
Nebraska honored the former Husker wrestler on Sunday
Huskers beat Badgers, honor Christian Miller
Nebraska Finishes Third at Prairie View Invitational
Christian Miller is honored prior to Sunday's meet against Wisconsin
Nebraska honors Christian Miller prior to Sunday wrestling meet