Lancaster County to move into Phase 1B of vaccine rollout on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials in Lancaster County will start vaccinating people in the Phase 1B category beginning this Friday, starting with those 80 years of age and older.

According to Lincoln-Lancaster County Heath Director Pat Lopez, Lancaster County, which is one of two Nebraska counties yet to move into Phase 1B, will make the switch on Friday.

More information as to who qualifies under Phase 1B can be found here.

The vaccines will be administered at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The City said they will start contacting people on Tuesday to schedule appointments to get the vaccine at PBA.

City of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said as of 11:45 a.m. 66,000 people have signed up for the vaccine through the Lancaster County registry.

In addition, during the week of Feb. 15, the City is allocating all doses to independent retirement communities and is working with local pharmacies to vaccinate people in their place of living.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.