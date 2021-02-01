Advertisement

Lancaster County to move into Phase 1B of vaccine rollout on Friday

Doctors remain confident the COVID vaccine awaiting emergency use authorization by the FDA is...
Doctors remain confident the COVID vaccine awaiting emergency use authorization by the FDA is safe, despite news of two people in the UK suffering allergic reactions.(WBAY)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials in Lancaster County will start vaccinating people in the Phase 1B category beginning this Friday, starting with those 80 years of age and older.

According to Lincoln-Lancaster County Heath Director Pat Lopez, Lancaster County, which is one of two Nebraska counties yet to move into Phase 1B, will make the switch on Friday.

More information as to who qualifies under Phase 1B can be found here.

The vaccines will be administered at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The City said they will start contacting people on Tuesday to schedule appointments to get the vaccine at PBA.

City of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said as of 11:45 a.m. 66,000 people have signed up for the vaccine through the Lancaster County registry.

In addition, during the week of Feb. 15, the City is allocating all doses to independent retirement communities and is working with local pharmacies to vaccinate people in their place of living.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Authorities in Cass County searching for missing woman
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting near 31st & Vine that hospitalized one man with...
LPD responds to shooting on Vine Street
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Sheriff: 4 from Kansas killed in crash in Nebraska
Lincoln Police arrested a 17-year-old after shooting at a vehicle with three people inside,...
One teen shot, another arrested over the weekend

Latest News

USDA temporarily suspends debt collections and other activities on farm loans due to COVID-19
Slightly warmer weather is expected on Tuesday, though temperatures will remain in the 30s for...
Tuesday Forecast: More clouds and perhaps warmer temperatures?
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts attended Monday's COVID-19 update remotely because he was isolating...
Ricketts isolating after COVID-19 exposure; vaccination plans forming for meat-packing plants
Lincoln neighborhood creates Black History Coloring Book