Lincoln neighborhood creates Black History Coloring Book

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s South of Downtown Community Development Organization is using Black History Month to showcase and honor black business owners and leaders across the Capital City. They’re doing it all through their Black History Coloring Book.

Trying to find ways to celebrate diversity isn’t anything new to this organization, but with the pandemic, they decided to branch out in a new way instead of simply hosting events.

Inside the coloring book, you’ll see images of people from artists and hair stylists, to chefs and non-profit leaders. All of these pages are drawn by hand by a wide range of about a dozen Lincoln artists. “It’s people with master’s degrees in fine arts to really young people that haven’t even graduated from high school yet, and I think that diversity of experience is just even more of a celebration that reflects Black history and Black futures,” said Katharen Wiese with the South of Downtown Community Development Organization.

Familiar faces and places can be seen on the 25 pages, like JuJu’s Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, ArtBus LNK and Roots Collective Hair Salon.

Along side each picture is a bit of information about the person being highlighted.

The goal of it all is to show how Black Lincolnites are helping to build the community, making a way for future leaders ahead.

“We want to celebrate that as much and as often as we can so that people feel visible and that people know that their contributions, whether that’s music or hair dressing or food are being acknowledged and celebrated in our community, that their gifts are valued here,” said Wiese.

The cost of each Black History Coloring Kit is $13, and right now, the organization is looking for more donations in order to create even more books.

People living in the South, Everett and South Salt Creek neighborhoods are able to receive these books for free. People living outside of these areas will have an opportunity to get the printable versions of the coloring book after February 19th.

The organization says this is the first year launching their coloring book, but they hope to honor new leaders during Black History Month in the future.

Thanks to JuJu’s and Art Bus LNK, they’re being able to give out 100 free coloring books, crayons and meals to neighbors. They’re also reaching out to Lincoln teachers to get these coloring books into the classrooms.

For more information about the coloring books or to donate, click HERE or visit their website HERE.

