Local artist creates colorful snow sculptures around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One local artist took advantage of the snow on Sunday and created a colorful sculpture outside of a Lincoln business located at 2000 S. 10th Street.

He created a sculpture of four foxes, out of snow and spray paint and it took him around four hours to complete it.

The artist said he started doing it because he’s actually not a big fan of the snow.

“Cold is a little bit hard for me. Like being in the cold and walking in the snow or driving in the snow, so I wanted to do something that was fun about it,” said David Manzanares, artist. “So what was fun to me is to make snow sculptures”.

Manzanares has made multiple sculptures out of snow over the past week, like a giant dragon.

He was hired by a Lincoln business, Arrow Capital, to build the sculpture outside. The goal was to help support local artists and to get their business to stand out.

“One of our big things is that we really like to focus on investing in Lincoln and investing in Nebraska as a whole and so he kind of came up with the idea of the foxes as a reflection of our culture here and some of the wildlife,” said Jenni Limbach, Broker at Arrow Brokerage.

Limbach said it was very positive seeing everyone who came out to take pictures with the sculpture.

