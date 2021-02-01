LPD: Man robbed and assaulted outside his home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a man was assaulted and robbed outside of his home.

According to LPD, this incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by three men, one was armed with a rifle.

LPD said the man was approached by the men outside his home near 16th and D Streets.

Investigators said after moving to the garage, a fight started, but the suspects ended up running off with some of the victim’s personal items.

No shots were fired and the victim required stitches as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

