Advertisement

LPD: Man robbed and assaulted outside his home

(Station)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a man was assaulted and robbed outside of his home.

According to LPD, this incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by three men, one was armed with a rifle.

LPD said the man was approached by the men outside his home near 16th and D Streets.

Investigators said after moving to the garage, a fight started, but the suspects ended up running off with some of the victim’s personal items.

No shots were fired and the victim required stitches as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting near 31st & Vine that hospitalized one man with...
LPD responds to shooting on Vine Street
Scoops Ice Cream is a popular spot in the summer. In the winter they still have customers, but...
Local Ice Cream shop uses TikTok to gain an audience
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Gov. Ricketts Announces New Directed Health Measures to Take Effect on Saturday
One local artist took advantage of the snow on Sunday and created a colorful sculpture outside...
Local artist creates colorful snow sculptures around Lincoln

Latest News

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Authorities in Cass County searching for missing woman
Lincoln Police arrested a 17-year-old after shooting at a vehicle with three people inside,...
One teen shot, another arrested over the weekend
Body found near railroad tracks in Nemaha County
Body found near railroad tracks in Nemaha County
Teen stabbed while walking home, police say