Nebraska administered nearly 47,000 vaccine doses last week

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - Nearly 47,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered across Nebraska last week as officials continue to speed up distribution of the vaccines.

The state estimates that 3.25% of Nebraska’s population has now received both required doses of the vaccine.

And Nebraska said it has administered 184,045 of the 254,000 doses of vaccine that it has received. Most of those vaccines have gone to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, but in some parts of the state health officials have started vaccinating people 65 and older and other groups.

