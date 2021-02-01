Nebraska Finishes Third at Prairie View Invitational

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The No. 4 Nebraska bowling team capped a strong finish to place third at the Prairie View Invitational on Sunday.

Nebraska changed its lineup over the last two days, winning seven of its final eight matches en route to a third-place showing against a field which included seven of the top 10 programs in the country.

“We shook up the lineup this week with very promising results,” said Head Coach Paul Klempa. “Everyone contributed at some point, but two players made their debuts as Husker starters and another made her first start at the anchor position of our lineup. To win seven of our last eight matches, including sweeping our matches in the finals bracket on Sunday, in a field as challenging as this one is a very good sign for the near future of Husker Bowling. We are a young team that is building up to something very special.”

The Huskers chose to have Gwen Maeha, Amara Smith Speights, Kayla Verstraete, Cassidy Ray and Crystal Elliott in the lineup for the entire day. This weekend marked Maeha’s debut with the team as a starter, where she finished eighth in individual standings, and Verstraete’s first career start, as she finished ninth overall. Coach Klempa and Assistant Coach Shannon Pluhowsky elected to switch Elliott to the team’s anchor position.

Top-ranked McKendree won the tournament by defeating No. 3 Arkansas State. NU placed third while No. 5 Sam Houston State and No. 10 Youngstown State rounded out the top five.

