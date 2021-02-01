Advertisement

Nebraska honors Christian Miller prior to Sunday wrestling meet

The Huskers honored the former Husker wrestler who died in a car accident in November
Christian Miller is honored prior to Sunday's meet against Wisconsin
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was an emotional day at the Devaney Center as Nebraska honored former Husker wrestler, Christian Miller, who tragically died in a car accident this past November in Lincoln.

On Sunday, there was a moment of silence prior to Nebraska’s meet with Wisconsin. Husker head coach Mark Manning presented Miller’s family with flowers along with shoes and a shirt honoring Miller.

Miller was a four-time state champion for Plainview High School.

