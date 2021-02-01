Advertisement

One teen shot, another arrested over the weekend

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening
Lincoln Police arrested a 17-year-old after shooting at a vehicle with three people inside,...
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested a 17-year-old after shooting at a vehicle and injuring a 16-year-old late Friday night.

LPD says it happened on O Street near 35th Street between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

Both vehicles were eastbound, when one vehicle with four people inside pulled up next to another vehicle with three people inside. LPD says a 17-year-old inside the vehicle with four in it fired several shots at the other vehicle. A 16-year-old was struck in the shoulder and was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle with the suspected shooter took off from the scene. The 17-year-old was said to be in possession of a rifle when the incident occurred. Police later arrested him and lodged him at the Youth Service Center.

He’s been referred to the county attorney for five charges relating to the matter.

No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

