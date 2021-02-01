Record snowfall keeping local roofing company busy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Sunday, there was still plenty of snow nearly a week after Lincoln saw its second-largest snowfall ever. This is something one local roofing company said is keeping them busy. And as all of the snow begins to melt, it can create problems with water getting into houses. One local roof expert wants people to know what they can do to prevent it from happening.

A snow rake and five minutes could potentially save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars in repairs.

“Any type of snow and ice sitting on your roof will cause problems,” said BB Roofing Advisor, Brad Ebeling.

Ebeling said with so much snow, it’s more important than ever to get it off of your roof.

“It’s causing ice and water to back up and it’s actually causing leaks inside of your house,” said Ebeling.

Although BB Roofing does not do it themselves, they want to teach others how to do it, so they don’t have damage.

“If your box stores like Menards, Home Depot have roof rakes available, it’s easy for a customer to be able to pull it off themselves,” said Brad Ebeling, roofing advisor.

All you have to do is make sure to clear three feet of snow from the edge of your roof and that should at least prevent some damage.

Ebeling said they’re seeing people with more damage than ever before with this storm. Adding, to get this fixed it could end up costing a person anywhere from $500 to a few thousand dollars.

