Teen stabbed while walking home, police say

(Station)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has launched an investigation into a case where a 19-year-old was stabbed while walking home.

The incident happened late Tuesday night, when the 19-year-old was approached by a group of men near 18th and H Streets, according to LPD.

Officers said the group demanded everything the victim had on him, stabbed him twice, assaulted him and then took some of the teen’s belongings.

LPD said the suspects ran away.

The teenager waited until Saturday evening to seek medical treatment and report the stabbing. Police said his injuries are non-life threatening.

