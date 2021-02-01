Tuesday Forecast: More clouds and perhaps warmer temperatures?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we continue to slowly melt our snow-pack over the coming days, areas of low clouds and fog will continue to plague the area thanks in part to the extra moisture that our melting snow is providing. The forecast into the day on Tuesday will be very similar to Monday in that more areas of fog and dense fog are expected to develop across the area Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Dense Fog Advisories are in place across parts of the area through noon on Tuesday. Low clouds and fog will lead to areas of reduced visibility and perhaps some slick spots on roads and elevated surfaces with temperatures falling below freezing into Tuesday morning.

Dense Fog Advisories have been posted for south central Nebraska through noon on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Areas of low clouds, fog, and dense fog will continue to plague the area into the day on Tuesday with a better chance for some sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

There will be a better chance to see some clearing with a bit more sunshine by Tuesday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. With at least some extra sunshine, that should allow Lincoln and the surrounding areas to take a small step forward with our afternoon temperatures. Southeast winds at around 10 MPH though will damper our warmup as wind chills for many in eastern Nebraska should sit in the 20s to lower 30s. Western Nebraska will continue to show off on Tuesday with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Slightly warmer weather is expected on Tuesday, though temperatures will remain in the 30s for most of eastern Nebraska with highs in the 50s and 60s across the west. (KOLN)

While slightly warmer temperatures are forecast for Tuesday, when we factor in a southeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, wind chills for many will be in the 20s to lower 30s. (KOLN)

Our next chance for any meaningful moisture is likely to arrive Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday as a cold front dives across the state. Initially we could see some areas of light rain across the coverage area before rain quickly turns over to snow as cold air plunges into the region. Areas of light snow are then possible into Thursday morning and the early afternoon before the snow should end by Thursday evening. As of this writing, this doesn’t look like a big snow event for us, but perhaps an inch or two of snow will be possible for many across the state.

A cold front diving through the state will bring us a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow Wednesday night into the day on Thursday. Light snowfall accumulations are expected at this time. (KOLN)

Behind the front, temperatures are expected to fall through the day on Thursday with high temperatures likely set at midnight or shortly thereafter. Temperatures will likely fall to the 20s by Thursday afternoon with a rebound in temperatures for the day on Friday. Keep your eyes toward next weekend as a small arctic blast could lead to the coldest temperatures Lincoln has seen in nearly a year. Highs by next Saturday and Sunday are forecast to only reach the middle teens with morning lows at or below zero. You have to go back to mid-February of 2020 for the last time Lincoln recorded a high temperature in the teens.

Up and down temperatures are expected over the next week with bitterly cold conditions forecast by the weekend. (KOLN)

