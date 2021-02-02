10/11’s “Telling the Untold” - Aretha Franklin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From inventors to award winners and those who’ve made groundbreaking changes in society, Black Americans continue shaping this country.

For Black History Month, 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve sheds light on achievements these Black Americans have made, taking Black history beyond just one month, with our series “Telling the Untold.”

“R-e-s-p-e-c-t, find out what it means to me!” You know who sang it. It’s Lady Soul, Aretha Franklin, who also became the first woman and the first Black woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On January 3, 1987, the icon opened the path for a long line of female artists to walk in her footsteps, including Black female performers like Diana Ross. Gladys Knight and Tina Turner.

At just 16 years old, Franklin joined the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on tour, singing gospel at civil rights rallies across the country, and in 1968, she sang the gospel classic, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” at Dr. King’s funeral.

Franklin was born on March 25, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee and died at the age of 76 on August 16, 2018.

Aretha Franklin’s memorial service lasted four days long, with people lining the streets of Detroit, honoring her and her accomplishments. Celebrities like Stevie Wonder, former President Barack Obama and the late Cicely Tyson showed up to pay their respects.

