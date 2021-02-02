Daughter of former Omaha mayor missing; husband released from custody

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle said family members continue to work closely with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in the search for his daughter, 48-year-old Amber Tjaden of Weeping Water.

Suttle commended the sheriff’s office investigators for their professionalism and said the family is confident that if they can find the SUV-type Jaguar Tjaden had been driving, they will find Amber.

The license plates on the black, 2019 Jaguar, Model F-Pace, are 20-T638. Authorities have not been able to track the vehicle as its version of OnStar has not been activated.

Tjaden has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Meanwhile, Tjaden’s husband, 38-year-old Matthew Tjaden, was in custody on Monday on other charges. According to court documents, Matthew Tjaden said the couple had an argument before Amber Tjaden left.

Authorities say as deputies were questioning Tjaden, he became agitated and attempted to flee with his two boys. He has since been booked in Cass County Jail for flight to avoid arrest and child neglect. He was released later in the day on Monday.

Tjaden is the daughter of former Omaha mayor Jim Suttle, who served in office from 2009 to 2013. She had previously for two protection orders against her husband in 2015, one in Douglas County and one in Cass County.

If the 2019 Black Jaguar is seen, please report the incident to law enforcement authorities immediately. Any information can be received at the Cass County Sheriff Office, (402) 296-9370, or contact Investigator Tony Hemmer.

