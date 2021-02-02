David reaches Super Bowl as under-appreciated veteran

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lavonte David’s stats indicate he’s one of the NFL’s best linebackers over the past decade. However, David doesn’t have the notoriety of some of his peers.

“I know in my mind I’m one of the greatest,” David said.

The Nebraska graduate has totaled more than 1,000 tackles over nine seasons in the NFL. He also has 24 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions, which ranks near the top among linebackers over the past ten years.

“I really don’t try to get all caught up in it,” David said. “I just go out there and play the game the best way I can play.”

Despite his consistency and production, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker has been selected for the Pro Bowl only once. He’s highly respected in the Bucs locker room, and in 2020-21, David has played a key role in the team’s run to Super Bowl LV.

“There will be people that maybe turn their heads and see what type of football player I am.. the type of football player they’ve been missing,” David said.

David, a second-round NFL Draft pick in 2012, has played his entire career in Tampa Bay. He’s endured coaching changes and losing seasons, yet remained loyal to the Buccaneers. David credits team chemistry and young talent for their success this season. The Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Prior to his pro career, David played at Nebraska where he earned All-American honors. His 285 tackles rank fourth on the Cornhuskers career chart, which he accomplished in two seasons. David holds the school record for single-season tackles.

“Playing for Bo Pelini helped me transition to the league,” David said. “I was able to catch on real fast when I got here.”

