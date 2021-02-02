First Offutt plane lands at Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Monday Lincoln Airport’s campus will be seeing more traffic as its partnership with Offutt Airforce Base, slated to last about 18 months.

It’s a project that was first discussed back in 2014 and one that’s taken a few years to come to completion.

The first aircraft to be relocated to lincoln was the OC-135B Open Skies, which arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“We’ll have about 18 or so aircraft out here at any one time,” said Lt. Col. Derek Michaud. “Between ourselves and our mission partners over at Offutt.”

The move comes so Offutt can begin its $150 million renovations to its main runway in Bellevue.

Aircraft here will be housed between two different hangers on the Lincoln Airport’s campus.

“We’ve been working on our spaces here at the Lincoln Airport for about a year and a half now,” said Michaud. “We fixed up the main hanger, used to be called the Goodyear Hanger, and we’ve added a temporary hanger.”

The new campus isn’t just that hanger space, it also houses rows upon rows of cubicle space for on the ground jobs as well.

With about 750 Offutt employees making the commute a day.

“Just different vehicles, vans, cars, everything we can to get people over and back,” said Michaud. “Most people will be commuting daily to and from.”

Offutt says the move to Lincoln won’t have any impact on its flight or mission times.

“We’ll actually have all our aircraft over here by about the middle of February and start flying full time then,” said Michaud. “We did that by design. In case more weather showed up, maintenance issues, those types of things that are outside of our control.”

