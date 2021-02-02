From February “Foggy”...To February “Freezing”...A Look At The Rest Of The Week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in place for most of 10-11 Country Tuesday night-into-Wednesday morning. Visibility reductions and areas of freezing fog will make for hazardous travel conditions through the period. Weather conditions are expected to improve by Wednesday afternoon with peeks of sun possible...along with slightly warmer temperatures. The “improvement” will prove to be short-lived as a strong cold front races across the region Wednesday night. This boundary may spawn some rain showers during the evening...but the colder air and strong north-northwest winds behind the front will quickly change any precipitation to ice...sleet or snow. The combination of this frozen precipitation and and strong northwest winds will make for a “challenging” Thursday morning commute. Any leftover snow ends by early-afternoon...but northwest winds of 25-to-45 mph and falling afternoon temperatures will make for a difficult day.

Friday will be a quieter day with partly cloudy conditions...less wind...and chilly temperatures...but by Friday night an arctic cold front drops into the region and this will lead to our COLDEST stretch of weather so far this season. Over the upcoming weekend we expect high temperatures to struggle into the single-digits and teens...while overnight lows will likely fall below zero. Wind chills by Sunday morning could be as cold as -10° to -25°. Some additional periods of light snow will also be possible on Saturday and Sunday. At this point it looks like the very cold conditions will continue for much of next week...with periodic light snow chances. Get ready for a tough stretch of winter weather.

YOUR LINCOLN FORECAST...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog and freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog...then partly-to-mostly cloudy and a bit milder. Highs around 40°. South winds of 8 to 18 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain in the evening...changing to freezing rain and snow late. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds of 5 to 15 mph in the evening... becoming northerly and increasing to 20 to 30 mph late.

THURSDAY: Windy and colder...with freezing rain and snow in the morning...light accumulations of snow possible in the morning then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Daytime highs in the low 30s with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph...with gusts to 40 or 45 mph at times.

