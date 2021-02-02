Health Department addressing high call volume for vaccine appointments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s phone system experienced a high volume of calls Tuesday morning related to scheduling appointments for people age 80 and up at Friday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Tuesday morning, about 4,600 individuals in that age group who had registered received a phone call, email, or text message giving them a phone number to call for appointments. That phone number given is different than the COVID-19 hotline number, but the message led to many phone calls to both the appointment number and the hotline number.

LLCHD said it added more staff to assist with calls, and as of early afternoon, 2,577 individuals in the 80 and up age group have been able to successfully make appointments for Friday’s clinic. Call volume has also significantly decreased.

LLCHD said it appreciates the public’s patience as the department works to address the issue.

The Friday vaccine clinic is only for Lancaster County residents age 80 and up. No one should go to the clinic Friday without an appointment. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.

County residents can register to receive vaccinations once they are available by registering online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

📞@LNKhealth's phone system is experiencing a high volume of calls this morning. If you are unable to get through, please try again. We appreciate your patience. #LNK — City of Lincoln, Nebraska (@CityOfLincoln) February 2, 2021

The City says only individuals 80 years of age and up who want to get vaccinated but have not registered and those who want to register but who do not have online access should be calling the hotline number.

On Monday, the City announced that it is opening Phase 1B and will start providing COVID-19 vaccines to Lancaster County residents age 80 and up at a clinic Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Those who have registered will be contacted by the health department to schedule their appointment.

If you fall into this category and have not registered, the City is asking you to do so at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the hotline at 402-441-8006.

In addition, LLCHD is working with partners to provide vaccines to residents of independent living communities the second week of February. For the week of February 8, the majority of LLCHD’s vaccine allocation will go to provide on-site vaccinations that will be performed by staff from area pharmacies. LLCHD will not have a large-scale clinic that week.

