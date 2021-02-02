Lancaster County vaccine registration hotline experiencing issues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The phone system used to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Lancaster County is currently experiencing volume issues, according to the City of Lincoln.

In a tweet, the City says “@LNKhealth’s phone system is experiencing a high volume of calls this morning. If you are unable to get through, please try again. We appreciate your patience.”

📞@LNKhealth's phone system is experiencing a high volume of calls this morning. If you are unable to get through, please try again. We appreciate your patience. #LNK — City of Lincoln, Nebraska (@CityOfLincoln) February 2, 2021

The City says only individuals 80 years of age and up who want to get vaccinated but have not registered and those who want to register but who do not have online access should be calling the hotline number.

On Monday, the City announced that it is opening Phase 1B and will start providing COVID-19 vaccines to Lancaster County residents age 80 and up at a clinic Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Those who have registered will be contacted by the health department to schedule their appointment.

If you fall into this category and have not registered, the City is asking you to do so at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the hotline at 402-441-8006.

In addition, LLCHD is working with partners to provide vaccines to residents of independent living communities the second week of February. For the week of February 8, the majority of LLCHD’s vaccine allocation will go to provide on-site vaccinations that will be performed by staff from area pharmacies. LLCHD will not have a large-scale clinic that week.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.