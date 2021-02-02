Lied Center announces 2021 Spring Season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a tumultuous year for in-person performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lied Center has announced its 2021 spring lineup, which features both in-person and virtual attendance options.

Tickets for spring shows go on sale Tuesday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at liedcenter.org, by phone (402) 472-4747 or in person at the Lied Center box office. A $99 virtual season pass will also allow online access to all 13 paid ticketed events.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions, all in-person Lied Center shows will feature socially distanced seating and mask requirements.

Mike Super Magic & Illusion (Feb 20)

As the winner of NBC’s hit show “Phenomenon,” finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” and featured magician on “Penn & Teller’s: Fool Us,” Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a LIVE magic competition on prime-time U.S. network TV and be voted America’s Favorite Mystifier. This family-friendly performance is filled with intrigue, danger, and anticipation!

*In-person only

Behzod Abduraimov, Piano (Feb 28)

Introduced to Lied audiences in 2018 as a soloist with Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra, Behzod Abduraimov has quickly established himself as a rising classical music star. Described as displaying “prodigious technique and rhapsodic flair” by The New York Times, Abduraimov returns to the Lied Center with a performance that includes Sergei Rachmaninoff’s grandiose Sonata No. 2.

*In-person and virtual

Rhapsody in Black (March 9)

Following a powerful Lied Center performance in 2016, writer/actor Leland Gantt presents an inspiring and thought-provoking online production as part of the Lied Center’s MOSAIC Series. In this one-man theatrical performance, Gantt processes a lifetime struggling with what it means to be Black while deconstructing notions of race and realigning perspectives.

*Free in-person and virtual

The Modern Gentlemen (March 13-14)

This quartet shared the stage with Frankie Valli for a decade as the Four Seasons. During their tenure with Valli, they developed their own signature sound and incredible precision dancing. They are now touring the world performing your favorite hits of the ’60s and ’70s with four-part tight harmonies in styles ranging from pop and rock to jazz and doo-wop.

*In-person and virtual

Michael Londra and The Celtic Fire (March 16-17)

Irish singing sensation Michael Londra and his dazzling cast of “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance” alums perform a lively evening of traditional Irish music and step dancing. Backed by an ensemble of Ireland’s finest musicians, Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire promise an electric St. Patrick’s Day celebration straight from the heart of the Emerald Isle. Included in the spectacular cast is Trent Kowalik, who at 13 years old won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the title role in “Billy Elliot the Musical.”

*In-person and virtual

The Philadelphia Orchestra, featuring Gil Shaham (March 20)

After last appearing at the Lied Center in 2001, the Philadelphia Orchestra takes the Lied Center “Virtual Stage” this spring for an unforgettable performance. Lied audiences will delight in Vivaldi’s iconic and transcendent Four Seasons in a performance that soars to new heights with world-renowned violinist Gil Shaham, who will both perform the solo and lead the ensemble.

*Virtual only, Free

Dino-Light: A Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure (March 21)

Giant luminescent dinosaurs take over the Lied Center! Dino-Light is a glow-in-the-dark adventure that brings a friendly dinosaur to life to discover a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness. Recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant, Dino-Light blends cutting-edge puppetry, technology and dance in a show fun for all ages!

*In-person and virtual

Chris Thile (March 24)

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile is a mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist, a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and was host of the radio program “Live from Here.” Thile returns to the Lied Center for an evening of music that transcends genres while creating a distinctly new American musical aesthetic.

*In-person and virtual

Naughton Duo (March 30)

Identical twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton have been hailed by the San Francisco Examiner for their “stellar musicianship, technical mastery and awe-inspiring artistry.” Experience the Lied Center debut of this incredible piano duo featuring a program of works by Mendelssohn, Mozart, Chopin, Brahms and Ravel!

*In-person and virtual

Diane Schuur (April 7)

Regarded as one of contemporary jazz’s leading vocalists, Diane Schuur is as eclectic as she is brilliant. Schuur was blind from birth, but gifted with perfect pitch and three-and-a-half-octave vocal range. With a recording career that spans over three decades and includes two GRAMMY® Awards, Schuur has explored almost every corner of the American musical landscape.

*In-person and virtual

Michelle Ellsworth (April 10)

You’ve never seen anything quite like this! Experience one of the world’s most creative multimedia dance artists who, The New York Times said, “churns out surprises, from coin-operated choreography to implausible science experiments.” Recognized with a Guggenheim Fellowship, Ellsworth combines movement with science, architecture, and humanities for a mind-blowing multimedia presentation.

*Virtual only, Free

Silkroad Ensemble (April 15)

Founded by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Silkroad Ensemble has been called “vibrant and virtuosic” by the Wall Street Journal and “one of the 21st century’s great ensembles” by the Vancouver Sun. The group creates music that engages difference, sparking radical cultural collaboration and passion-driven learning to build a more hopeful world. Don’t miss their Lied Center debut!

*In-person and virtual

Super Diamond (April 17)

In tribute to the much loved, international pop icon Neil Diamond, Super Diamond performs the timeless classics including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Cherry Cherry,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and all your favorite hits. Super Diamond’s success in America is unprecedented for a tribute band. With a nod from Neil (the man himself!), Super Diamond is the most celebrated Neil Diamond tribute artist in the world.

*In-person and virtual

EVERYTIME I TALK ABOUT… Black Voices in a Time of Change: Poetry, Art, and Music (April 20)

Drawing on the poetry of the late poet Lucille Clifton, UNL Poets will celebrate the long history of Black poets bringing often uneasy truths to the heart of America. Curated by Kwame Dawes, the poets, in conversation with music and visual art, will perform their own compositions and selections of poems by Lucille Clifton, whose words continue to resonate in our culture today.

*Virtual only, Free

Canadian Brass (April 29-30)

The world’s most famous brass group returns to the Lied Center! Celebrating their 50th Season, the Canadian Brass have performed in nearly every major concert hall in the world and have been seen by millions of viewers on “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and PBS. From renaissance and baroque music to Dixieland, ragtime and Broadway show tunes, enjoy a concert of the greatest hits by this virtuosic ensemble.

*In-person and virtual

Arnaldo Cohen, Piano (May 13)

Brazilian-born pianist Arnaldo Cohen has long had a reputation for astonishing audiences with his musical authority and blistering virtuosity. Cohen returns to the Lied to celebrate the music of composer Franz Liszt after an unforgettable performance in our 2013-2014 season!

*In-person and virtual

Kelli O’Hara (June 12)

One of Broadway’s biggest stars performs songs from her acclaimed career on stage and screen. Winner of a 2015 Tony Award® for her performance in the Broadway revival of “The King and I,” O’Hara has also co-starred with Matthew Broderick in “Nice Work If You Can Get It” and with Harry Connick, Jr. in “The Pajama Game.” Her engagements as a soloist have led to concerts at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall and venues across the world!

*In-person and virtual

Paula Poundstone (July 24)

A revered panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me,” Paula Poundstone was the first woman to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, is the recipient of an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-up Comic and was recognized by TIME magazine for one of “The Top 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever.” Don’t miss her hilarious return to the Lied stage!

*In-person and virtual

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.