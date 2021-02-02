LIVE at 3:30PM: Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial lowers slightly

Advertisement

The Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial lowered slightly, while still remaining in the High Risk (orange) category.(City of Lincoln)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday. At the briefing, officials talked about the high call volume for vaccine appointments.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department lowered the Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial slightly. The dial still remains in the High Risk (orange) category.

The LLCHD announced that one more resident has died from COVID-19. The death was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 201. On behalf of the City, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird expresses condolences to his family and friends.

LLCHD reports 91 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 26,880.

LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: 10,487

Weekly positivity rate:

January 17 through 23: 26.7%

January 31 through February 2: not available

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 55 with 38 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 17 from other communities (two on ventilators).

Vaccine registrations: 68,250

