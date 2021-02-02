LPD: Man comes out of home yelling and points BB gun at officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man after officers say he came out of a house pointing a BB gun and yelling at two officers responding to an incident.

On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., officers were called to a home near 45th and South Streets, for a report of an assault that had just happened.

Responding officers said they spoke with a man who was standing outside the home.

According to police, while officers were talking to the man, another man identified as 47-year-old Michael Mahoney, came out of the home pointing a handgun at officers and yelled at them.

LPD said the officers saw Mahoney shift the gun sights from each of their heads. Police said one officer was in close proximity to Mahoney when this happened and was able to physically disarm him while the other officer drew his firearm.

Officers said while they were trying to arrest Mahoney, he resisted and struggled but eventually, officers were able to put him in custody.

Because of a high level of intoxication, police said Mahoney was taken to The Bridge until he was able to be lodged at the jail.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m. Mahoney was arrested and is facing two counts of attempted assault on a police officer.

LPD said when officers recovered the firearm after the struggle, they learned that it was a realistic-looking BB gun; however, they were not able to determine this until they were able to handle the gun.

