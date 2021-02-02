LSO: Pickup truck stolen from a garage in broad daylight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a case where a pickup truck was stolen from a garage during the middle of the day.

Deputy Chief Ben Houchin said around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a home on NW 126th Street in Northwest Lancaster County was burglarized.

According to deputies, a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen from a detached garage. Investigators said the truck is valued around $2,000 and the garage doors were unlocked.

Deputy Chief Houchin explained that the truck was unlocked and the keys were in the truck, but the homeowner reported that they didn’t hear anything when it was stolen.

LSO said the homeowner told deputies the last time they knew the truck was there was on Jan. 31 around 5 p.m. and then it was gone on Monday.

If you know anything about this case, call LSO investigators at (402) 441-6500.

