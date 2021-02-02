Advertisement

Man arrested after assaulting and threatening person with knife

Randy Heise
Randy Heise(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing assault charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say he assaulted and threatened someone who lived in his home with a knife.

On Saturday, January 30th, just before midnight police were dispatched to a home on 17th and O Streets, in West Lincoln, for a report of a weapons violation in progress.

LPD said responding officers spoke to the homeowner who said 42-year-old Randy Heise, who also lived there, assaulted them and then left the house to get away.

The homeowner told police that Heise threatened them with a knife, assaulted them, and would not allow them to leave the home.

According to police the homeowner was eventually able to get away, but Heise followed them to a neighbor’s house and banged on the door as they called the police.

LPD said by the time responding officers got to the home, Heise had left in his car.

On Monday, around noon, LPD said officers located Heise at the Travelodge on W Bond Street, off of Highway 77, and arrested him.

Heise is facing use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, and assault charges.

