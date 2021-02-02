More clouds and fog for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of fog will once again be present during the morning hours on Tuesday. Some freezing fog is possible, which could create slick conditions, especially on elevated areas such as bridges and overpasses. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather Team)

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog possible and lows in the upper 20s. Morning clouds and patchy fog should break allowing for a chance to see more sunshine Wednesday afternoon. It will also be warmer with highs in the mid 40s. It will be breezy, south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night bringing colder temperatures, wind and the chance for snow showers mixed with light freezing rain on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Slight chance for a flurry on Friday otherwise, partly cloudy with the highs in the mid 30s.

An Arctic cold front will move across Nebraska Friday night and that means the coldest temperatures of the winter so far. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid teens with a chance for light snow or flurries. Partly to mostly sunny on Sunday and cold, highs in the mid teens.

The cold temperatures continue into next week with highs only in the mid teens for Monday and Tuesday.

After a brief warm up on Wednesday, much colder temperatures on the way for the weekend into next week. (1011 Weather Team)

