Officers stop stolen car, driver & passenger facing drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are facing drug charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department stopped their car and learned it had been stolen back in December.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers stopped a white Chevy pickup near 14th and Adams Streets.

LPD said the officer saw the license plate were expired as of October and when they ran the plate, the plates were not in the system.

According to police, they made contact with the driver, identified as 41-year-old Ramon Serrano, who they said was unable to give any paperwork for the car and indicated he did not have a drivers license.

LPD officers ran the VIN through the police information channel and learned that the car had been reported stolen on December 11th.

Officers said they learned Serrano was found to have two active arrest warrants and was taken into custody.

During a search of Serrano, officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

LPD said 36-year-old Mikayla Grant was sitting in the front seat of the car at the time of the traffic stop.

While searching the car, officers said they found a purse where Grant had been seated, inside they found 8-grams of meth in a number of containers, $201 in cash, scales and syringes.

Serrano and Grant were both arrested.

Serrano is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, possession of stolen property, no operators license charges, no valid registration, no insurance and fictitious plates.

Grant is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, possession of money while violating a drug law, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.