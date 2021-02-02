“Shocked and Disbelief”: Huskers react to postponed matches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball players were getting ready for their match inside the locker room at the Devaney Center at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. That’s when John Cook walked in and delivered some unexpected news. The Huskers’ Big Ten opener was postponed.

“They were in shock and disbelief,” Cook recalled. “There was almost a riot in the ready room.”

Cook sent his players home for the night and planned a game-like practice on Saturday. The following night, the Huskers held a highly-competitive scrimmage in which players parents and siblings attended.

“We need to be playing matches,” Cook said. “You get better every time you play.”

Nebraska explored the option of finding a replacement opponent. However, no Big Ten team was available to come to Lincoln. Cook doubts whether this weekend’s matches will be re-scheduled.

“I don’t see us playing four matches in a week,” Cook said.

Nebraska is now focused on playing Maryland on Feb. 5 at the Devaney Center. The match is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and will be televised on NET.

