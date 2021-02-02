Advertisement

Suspect in custody after 6 killed, including 5 children, in Okla.

Police said a person with a gun taken into custody after six people, including five children,...
Police said a person with a gun taken into custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say one person is custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Once there, officers found one man and four children dead, and fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody, but few details have been released.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Authorities in Cass County searching for missing woman
Fatal crash on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Four people from Kansas killed in Cass County crash
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts attended Monday's COVID-19 update remotely because he was isolating...
Ricketts isolating after COVID-19 exposure; vaccination plans forming for meat-packing plants
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County

Latest News

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Del Norte...
Study: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Tessa
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter