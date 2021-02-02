Two Nebraska MBB start times announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced a pair of start times for upcoming Nebraska men’s basketball games Tuesday afternoon.

Nebraska’s game at Minnesota on Monday, Feb. 8, will tip off at 7 p.m., while the Feb. 14 game at Penn State is set for a 2 p.m. tipoff. Both games will be televised nationally on BTN.

Both of the Huskers’ broadcasts will also be carried on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network.

