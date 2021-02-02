Advertisement

Two Nebraska MBB start times announced

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced a pair of start times for upcoming Nebraska men’s basketball games Tuesday afternoon.

Nebraska’s game at Minnesota on Monday, Feb. 8, will tip off at 7 p.m., while the Feb. 14 game at Penn State is set for a 2 p.m. tipoff. Both games will be televised nationally on BTN.

Both of the Huskers’ broadcasts will also be carried on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Authorities in Cass County searching for missing woman
Fatal crash on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Four people from Kansas killed in Cass County crash
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts attended Monday's COVID-19 update remotely because he was isolating...
Ricketts isolating after COVID-19 exposure; vaccination plans forming for meat-packing plants
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County

Latest News

A Foggy Night Ahead...
From February “Foggy”...To February “Freezing”...A Look At The Rest Of The Week...
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
Huskers return to Big Ten Road; Play at Penn State
The Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial lowered slightly, while still remaining in the High...
Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial lowers slightly
A protest on May 31, 2020, part of the national outcry following George Floyd’s killing.
May 31, 2020 Protest