3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during...
FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during the combined Lithuanian and U.S. training exercise at the Gaiziunai Training Area some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 7, 2015.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots have died after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

Col. Christopher Burt said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage just after midnight Wednesday morning near a mountain named Lucky Peak.

The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so officials could notify their relatives.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

