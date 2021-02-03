Brief warm up for Wednesday, snow late tonight and Thursday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dense fog will once again be possible Wednesday morning. Partly sunny skies and warmer for Wednesday afternoon with a south wind helping to push high temperatures in the mid 40s. South wind could occasional gust to 20 mph or 25 mph.

Milder temperatures for Wednesday afternoon (1011 Weather Team)

A cold front will move across Nebraska tonight bringing rain, light freezing rain, snow and wind. A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of central and eastern Nebraska late tonight through late Thursday morning. At this time it looks like we could see 1 to 2 inches of snow in the Lincoln area by Noon Thursday. A northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will cause blowing snow and that means reduced visibility at times. Icy conditions will also be possible for Thursday mornings commute. Partly sunny skies expected Thursday afternoon, windy and colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Slight chance for a flurry on Friday, otherwise, Partly sunny with a high in the lower 30s.

Winter Weather Advisory for late tonight through late Thursday morning. Snow and blowing snow and icy roads possible (1011 Weather Team)

Snowfall accumulation from late tonight through Noon on Thursday (1011 Weather Team)

It will be much colder on Saturday with a chance for light snow. Highs only in the mid teens with wind chill values well below zero. Low temperatures Saturday night will plunge to the negative single digits. The very cold temperatures continue Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid teens with occasional flurries.

Mild for Wednesday, colder and windy for Thursday with some snow. Much colder for the weekend and next week. (1011 Weather Team)

