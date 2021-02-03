Broken Bow woman accused of stealing from booster club

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KSNB) - Custer County authorities have charged a Broken Bow woman with felony theft accusing her of stealing more than $45,000 from the Broken Bow Booster Club.

Custer County court records show Connie Ulmer, 50, was booster club treasurer from 2018 to May 2020. An affidavit indicates that Ulmer wrote three checks from the booster club account in 2019 and one check in 2020. The check amounts ranged from $6,395 to $19,776. Two of the checks were written to Ulmer’s own business account and two were written to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student account for Ulmer’s child.

The Custer County Attorney charged Ulmer with four counts of felony theft of $5,000 or more. A conviction for felony theft carries a max penalty of 20 years in prison.

A Custer County judge issued an arrest warrant for Ulmer on Jan 28. A check of court records Wednesday morning did not indicate whether she had been arrested. The Custer County Sheriff told Local4 that she had not been arrested as of late Wednesday morning.

Ulmer was also injured in a one-vehicle accident on Jan 29. A Custer County Sheriff’s accident report indicates that a 2020 Ford Expedition driven by Ulmer was south-bound on Lillian Road. The vehicle began to drift toward the east shoulder. The vehicle over-corrected and went into the west ditch, striking a post and a tree. The accident report indicates that Ulmer was not wearing a seatbelt, but airbags deployed. The Broken Bow Ambulance service took Ulmer to Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow. Local4 left a message late Wednesday morning with an official at Melham Medical Center to determine whether she was still in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.