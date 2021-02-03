Concordia announces 2021 signing class

In conjunction with the arrival of National Signing Day 2021 (Feb. 3), the Concordia University Football program has announced an initial 2021 class of 36 recruits. To this point, Head Coach Patrick Daberkow and his staff have pulled from the states of Nebraska, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. That list of incoming Bulldogs includes 23 Cornhusker State natives.

Daberkow says his staff has continued to focus on familiar recruiting grounds, with a particular focus on the four-hour drive time radius that surrounds Seward. One tweak to recruiting was the elimination of large-scale recruit days. There’s been an increased emphasis on putting a personal touch on the recruiting process.

“We’ve changed how we recruit a little bit to stay away from large weekend visits with 20-plus kids,” Daberkow said. “Because we don’t feel like we get enough quality time with each individual. When we used to do those big weekend visits it was a little like speed dating. We just want to slow the process down – and it works better to get kids here during the week so they can get a feel for campus life. It’s been really good moving towards a weekday visit model so we can get to know them better and they can get to know us better.”

Concordia is coming off a 4-4 record in 2020. The Bulldogs were led by a group of five first team All-GPAC selections: receiver Korrell Koehlmoos, linebacker Lane Napier, tight end Garrett Schardt, sophomore Christian Schlepp and running back Jonah Weyand.

Daberkow and his staff hope they have honed in on the next core of players that will form the backbone of winning football teams. Said Daberkow, “It’s been a good solid class. We feel like every year we’ve been together as a staff we’ve been able to hone in on what we’re looking for and identify recruits earlier with some of our offers. It’s been a lot better as far as getting to know some of them before signing day.”

The class includes Lane Napier’s younger brother Kyle and another name that may be familiar to fans of the Bulldogs – Qyalan Clay, who has returned to Concordia. Clay ran for 101 yards during the 2015 season. Like most years, the Bulldogs have also added to the program from their own backyard. Two more Seward High School Bluejays are set to wear navy and white.

Daberkow sees the incoming recruits as a compliment to the existing student-athletes on the roster. Improvement for the 2021 season starts with the weight room. Said Daberkow, “Signing Day is always fun because it’s exciting to bring in new young men who are going to come in and work. We also have that same energy in the weight room with our guys who are now in week four of the offseason. That’s equally as exciting. We expect to see that translate to wins on Saturdays. We’re trying to raise the bar every year. Our guys have really embraced the challenge.”

Concordia Football recruiting class of 2021

*As of Feb. 3, 2021

Ausaru Allah | La Marque, Texas | Dickinson HS

Robert Alston | Palestine, Texas | Palestine HS

Jackson Anderson | Highlands Ranch, Colo. | Valor Christian HS

Ty Bartholomew | York, Neb. | York HS

Zackary Burke | Sidney, Neb. | Sidney HS

Qyalan Clay | Houston, Texas | Alvin HS

Cole Coffey | Lincoln, Neb. | Lincoln North Star HS

Omar Contreras | Tracy, Calif. | Tracy HS

Kyle Culbert | Garden Grove, Calif. | Rancho Alamitos HS

Zachary Downs | Montgomery, Texas | Lake Creek HS

Boone Duncan | Staplehurst, Neb. | Seward HS

Noah Fisher | Lincoln, Neb. | Lincoln East HS

Jack Freeman | Palm Coast, Fla. | Flagler Palm Coast HS

Jamori Gardner | Spring, Texas | Spring HS

Joseph Kahrs | Naponee, Neb. | Franklin Public School

Ayden King | Doniphan, Neb. | Doniphan Trumbull HS

Reid Korth | Wayne, Neb. | Wayne HS

Lane Lieb | Wilcox, Neb. | Wilcox-Hildreth HS

Reed McFadden | Purdum, Neb. | Sandhills HS

David McGarvie Jr. | Valparaiso, Neb. | Lincoln North Star HS

Joseph McQueen | Millsap, Texas | Brock HS

Nathan Miller | Seward, Neb. | Seward HS

Seth Moore | Kearney, Neb. | Kearney Catholic HS

Kyle Napier | Bruno, Neb. | David City Aquinas HS

Justin Ningen | Chappell, Neb. | Creek Valley HS

Anthony “Devon” Polley Jr. | Edmond, Okla. | Edmond Memorial HS

Dominic Philippi | Bruning, Neb. | Bruning Davenport Unified HS

Robert “Tanner” Sanchez | Laredo, Texas | United HS

Noah Schaedel | Lincoln, Neb. | Lincoln Lutheran HS

Blake Schlegel | Bruning, Neb. | Shickley Public School

Dylan Smith | Denton, Neb. | Lincoln HS

Dylan Smith | Emporia, Kan. | Emporia Senior HS

Kyle Sterup | Osceola, Neb. | Osceola HS

Konnor Tannahill | Holton, Kan. | Holton HS

Parker Vyhlidal | Lincoln, Neb. | Lincoln HS

Carson Watts | Osceola, Neb. | Osceola HS