Health department receives 66,000 calls, leaving some on hold for hours waiting for vaccine sign-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s first day scheduling vaccines for those in Phase 1b, they said there are some things they’ll be doing differently next time.

“It was a challenge this morning,” Director Pat Lopez said. “A challenge we didn’t want to have happen.”

This comes after seniors like 85-year-old Delmar Brennen spent four hours on the phone trying to schedule his vaccine.

“I could see waiting 10-15 minutes but I never dreamt it would take four hours,” Brennan said. “That was a little frustrating.”

The health department notified 4,600 people older than 80 who had pre-registered for the vaccine through phone calls, emails and texts sent out around 8:15 a.m. Then, 66,000 calls came in. This was more than the county could handle at a time.

“We started out with over 50 (people answering phones) but by the end of the day we had over 100,” Lopez said. “Every single staff at the health department was answering phones, I was even answering and assisting getting scheduled so we were doing everything we could.”

David Nore was another person stuck on the phone for three hours trying to schedule appointments for his 94 and 96-year-old parents.

His concern is that if this doesn’t improve it will discourage those who are older from getting vaccines.

“It’s harder for that age group to want to be calling over and over again,” Nore said. “I’m calling for my parents and I wasn’t going to stop calling because I want them to get the vaccination.”

Lopez said moving forward the health department would stagger when they notify people that they can sign up to ensure not everybody is calling at once.

“We’re planning on it being much smoother for them to register in the future,” Lopez said.

Lopez added that despite the frustration, the people they were scheduling were happy.

Brennan is one of them.

“I’m looking forward to getting the vaccine, I’ve been hoping I could get it,” he said. “I have a pace maker so if I got COVID-19 I wouldn’t have much of a chance.”

Nore, too, said his family is looking forward to the relief the vaccines will bring.

“To know they’re vaccinated will be a big peace of mind for our family,” he said.

