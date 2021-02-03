Advertisement

Kusche Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

George Kusche became the Husker’s first Big Ten cross country champion on Saturday.
George Kusche became the Husker’s first Big Ten cross country champion on Saturday.(Nebraska Athletics)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Following his Big Ten title winning performance at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, George Kusche was named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Wednesday.

Kusche finished in a time of 24:01.2 in the men’s 8K at the conference championship event, bringing home Nebraska’s first Big Ten individual cross country title and the Huskers’ first conference title since 1992. His finish also garnered him his third first-team All-Big Ten honor.

The USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week honor is Kusche’s first of his career. The honor marks the first time since 2013 that a male athlete from Nebraska has been named National Athlete of the Week in cross country and just the third time in program history.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

