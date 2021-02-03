Lincoln has one more death From COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Wednesday that one more person has died from COVID-19. The death was a woman in her 80s who was in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 202.

LLCHD reports 78 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the community total to 26,958.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19dashboard to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: 10,625

Weekly positivity rate:

January 17 through 23: 26.7 percent

January 31 through February 3: 23.8 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 50 with 33 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 17 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at mid-orange, indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to avoid large gatherings.

