Advertisement

Local law enforcement begin to get vaccinations

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Local law enforcement is starting to get vaccinations this week. The Lincoln Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Department said this is a long time coming and hopefully the beginning of the end of the coronavirus in our community.

Law enforcement officials said getting the vaccination is going to make it easier to not fear getting sick or getting someone sick when they respond to a call.

“As a police officer, we’re public servants, and in a day’s time as a patrol officer, you don’t know who you’re going to come in contact with that day,” said Erin Spilker LPD PIO, “It’s our job to make sure we’re the healthiest and safest we can be.”

Officers and deputies said they learned late last week they’d be able to get their vaccinations this week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said more than 100 people over the next week or so will be vaccinated from their office.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the vaccine is one step back to normalcy for these essential workers.

“There’s worry for deputies when they come in contact with people,” Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. “They don’t know if they’re infected or not, they don’t know if they’re positive. There’s always that bit of concern, and this helps alleviate some of that concern.”

Right now, it is uncertain how many police officers will be vaccinated. The vaccine is not mandatory for the Sheriff’s Office or Police.

Local law enforcement is starting to get vaccinations this week.
Local law enforcement is starting to get vaccinations this week.(Madison Pitsch)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Authorities in Cass County searching for missing woman
Fatal crash on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Four people from Kansas killed in Cass County crash
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating Dana...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding missing woman
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts attended Monday's COVID-19 update remotely because he was isolating...
Ricketts isolating after COVID-19 exposure; vaccination plans forming for meat-packing plants

Latest News

Law Enforcement Officials start to get the vaccine
Law Enforcement Officials start getting the vaccine
85-year-old Delmar Brennan has been waiting patiently to get the COVID-19 vaccine and Tuesday...
Health department receives 66,000 calls, leaving some on hold for hours waiting for vaccine sign-up
A Foggy Night Ahead...
From February “Foggy”...To February “Freezing”...A Look At The Rest Of The Week...
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
Huskers return to Big Ten Road; Play at Penn State