Local law enforcement begin to get vaccinations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Local law enforcement is starting to get vaccinations this week. The Lincoln Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Department said this is a long time coming and hopefully the beginning of the end of the coronavirus in our community.

Law enforcement officials said getting the vaccination is going to make it easier to not fear getting sick or getting someone sick when they respond to a call.

“As a police officer, we’re public servants, and in a day’s time as a patrol officer, you don’t know who you’re going to come in contact with that day,” said Erin Spilker LPD PIO, “It’s our job to make sure we’re the healthiest and safest we can be.”

Officers and deputies said they learned late last week they’d be able to get their vaccinations this week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said more than 100 people over the next week or so will be vaccinated from their office.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the vaccine is one step back to normalcy for these essential workers.

“There’s worry for deputies when they come in contact with people,” Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. “They don’t know if they’re infected or not, they don’t know if they’re positive. There’s always that bit of concern, and this helps alleviate some of that concern.”

Right now, it is uncertain how many police officers will be vaccinated. The vaccine is not mandatory for the Sheriff’s Office or Police.

Local law enforcement is starting to get vaccinations this week. (Madison Pitsch)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.