LPD arrests man they say assaulted another man with brass knuckles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who they say assaulted a man with brass knuckles.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to an area of 12th and E Streets, where a man told officers he was visiting a friend in the area when another man assaulted him.

The victim told police a man hit him several times in the face while wearing what he believed to be brass knuckles.

The victim went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LPD said officers were able to identify 26-year-old Thuc Akur as the suspect and he was found hiding under a pile of blankets in his apartment.

Officers arrested Akur who is facing second degree assault charges, use of a weapon to commit a felony charges, as well as an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

