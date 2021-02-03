Advertisement

LPD arrests man they say assaulted another man with brass knuckles

Thuc Akur
Thuc Akur(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who they say assaulted a man with brass knuckles.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to an area of 12th and E Streets, where a man told officers he was visiting a friend in the area when another man assaulted him.

The victim told police a man hit him several times in the face while wearing what he believed to be brass knuckles.

The victim went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LPD said officers were able to identify 26-year-old Thuc Akur as the suspect and he was found hiding under a pile of blankets in his apartment.

Officers arrested Akur who is facing second degree assault charges, use of a weapon to commit a felony charges, as well as an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman found
On Tuesday, the ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Elise...
GRAPHIC: Lincoln woman brings civil rights lawsuit after being injured in protest
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Daughter of former Omaha mayor missing; husband released from custody
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Hoiberg on bout with COVID-19: “I got a little scared, to be honest with you”
SNAP
Nebraska to start issuing emergency SNAP benefits on Feb. 9

Latest News

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault
Lincoln Police Briefing
Lincoln Police Briefing 2/3/2021
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
In 1966, Brown invented the first security system, using a camera that slides into and looks...
“Telling the Untold” - Mary Van Brittan Brown