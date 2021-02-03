Advertisement

LPD officer cited for third-degree assault

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer has resigned and is charged with third-degree assault after he pushed a man without provocation while on the job in November.

According to authorities, in November 2020, an investigation was launched into officer Benjamin Rieker, 32.

The investigation was handled by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

LSO said that Rieker was working at Bryan West when he contacted a 51-year-old man in the emergency room after he created a disturbance.

Rieker left the man in the ER but re-contacted him after he was discharged on an allegation the man made a threat.

LSO said Rieker then pushed the man backward, unprovoked, causing him to lose his balance and hit his head.

The man denied medical treatment.

On Jan. 26, Rieker resigned from the force and was cited for third-degree assault on Tuesday.

LSO said he was placed on a leave of absence after the incident.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman found
On Tuesday, the ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Elise...
GRAPHIC: Lincoln woman brings civil rights lawsuit after being injured in protest
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Daughter of former Omaha mayor missing; husband released from custody
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Hoiberg on bout with COVID-19: “I got a little scared, to be honest with you”
SNAP
Nebraska to start issuing emergency SNAP benefits on Feb. 9

Latest News

Fire
Nebraska fire kills 48 cats at home that doubled as shelter
In 1966, Brown invented the first security system, using a camera that slides into and looks...
Telling the Untold - Mary Van Brittan Brown
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Boo
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
10/11 NOW's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!