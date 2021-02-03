LPD officer cited for third-degree assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer has resigned and is charged with third-degree assault after he pushed a man without provocation while on the job in November.

According to authorities, in November 2020, an investigation was launched into officer Benjamin Rieker, 32.

The investigation was handled by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

LSO said that Rieker was working at Bryan West when he contacted a 51-year-old man in the emergency room after he created a disturbance.

Rieker left the man in the ER but re-contacted him after he was discharged on an allegation the man made a threat.

LSO said Rieker then pushed the man backward, unprovoked, causing him to lose his balance and hit his head.

The man denied medical treatment.

On Jan. 26, Rieker resigned from the force and was cited for third-degree assault on Tuesday.

LSO said he was placed on a leave of absence after the incident.

