Meatpacking firms encouraging workers to get virus vaccine

Tyson Foods in Sherman
Tyson Foods in Sherman(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Meatpacking companies and public health officials are trying to overcome any reluctance workers may have about coronavirus vaccines before they become eligible to get them.

Major companies such as Tyson Foods and JBS are encouraging workers to get the vaccine with campaigns to educate them about the benefits and safety of the shots.

Also, JBS and Pilgrim’s Corp. are offering $100 bonuses to workers who get the vaccine.

But union officials and worker advocates say some workers, who are largely immigrants, distrust the government and some question the safety of the shots because they were developed in less than a year.

