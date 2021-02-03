Advertisement

More Jeopardy! guest hosts announced

Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.
Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeopardy! is reeling in some big names to step into the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

On Tuesday, the game show announced a series of guest hosts.

Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings - known as the quiz show’s greatest of all time - is currently serving as host.

But he will be followed by the likes of journalists Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, entertainer Dr. Oz, NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers and actress Mayim Bialik.

In all, 10 guest hosts have already been selected for the season, although more will be announced later.

They will each earn money for a charity of their choice during their run, which will amount to how much their contestants rack up.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Missing woman found
On Tuesday, the ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Elise...
GRAPHIC: Lincoln woman brings civil rights lawsuit after being injured in protest
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Amber Tjaden.
Daughter of former Omaha mayor missing; husband released from custody
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Hoiberg on bout with COVID-19: “I got a little scared, to be honest with you”
SNAP
Nebraska to start issuing emergency SNAP benefits on Feb. 9

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
LIVE: House Rules Committee meets; Democrats plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
With ‘Mank’ and ‘The Crown,’ Netflix dominates Globes noms
School administrators apologize for display of Hitler quote
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
File image
Top Nebraska public health official takes private sector job