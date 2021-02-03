National Signing Day: Huskers wrap up 2021 class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Although it’s not as busy as the early signing day, Nebraska did work on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Big Red added Wynden Ho’ohuli, a four-star linebacker from Hawaii. Ho’ohuli announced his commitment to Nebraska in early January but made it official on Wednesday.

The Huskers were thought to be in the running for four-star Avante Dickerson from Omaha Westside, however Dickerson chose Oregon over Nebraska.

